Eva Stewart and Oliver Rowe to Transform Travel Research and Analysis with GSIQ Tourism Insights

GSIQ, the global sports and sponsorship research and insights agency creates GSIQ Tourism Insights, bringing decades of experience and unmatched expertise.

The creation of GSIQ Tourism Insights is an exciting milestone as we expand into the travel sector” — Charlie Dundas, Co-Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSIQ, the rapidly expanding global research and insights agency for the sports and sponsorship industry, today announces the creation of GSIQ Tourism Insights. Co-founded by Eva Stewart and Oliver Rowe, this exciting new division strengthens GSIQ’s global offering by delivering cutting-edge research and intelligence analysis for the travel and tourism industry. GSIQ Tourism Insights is an important additional arm of the GSIQ team, launched in response to the growing demand for high-quality insights from leading rights holders and brands.Serving a wide range of markets and clients – from destinations to broader tourism sectors – GSIQ Tourism Insights will deliver a differentiated offering of actionable insights tailored to the unique needs of each client. The division also captures the growing demand for insights into sports tourism, the value of sports sponsorship to destinations, and original analysis into experiences-driven tourism.GSIQ Tourism Insights will leverage broad-based expertise and specialist knowledge to uncover critical insights that help Destination Marketing Organisations and tourism leaders drive sustainable growth, optimise visitor experiences, and enhance communication strategies.This new division will be led by two seasoned experts with decades of high-level experience in the global tourism industry.Eva Stewart brings a track record of developing and launching successful research products and global programmes that advance tourism insights and guide sustainable travel initiatives. She has held senior roles at leading research agencies such as Euromonitor International and Oxford Economics and most recently served as Head of Travel & Tourism at YouGov. She is also a trusted adviser and sought-after speaker at prominent events such as WTM, ATM, ABTA, and WTTC.Oliver Rowe, an award-winning market researcher with over 30 years' experience, has worked with some of the world’s largest brands, providing both product and bespoke solutions. Most recently, he served as global head of YouGov's Leisure & Entertainment practice.Charlie Dundas, Co-Founder of GSIQ, commented: “The creation of GSIQ Tourism Insights is an exciting milestone as we expand into the travel sector. With sports travel and experiences-driven tourism growing, this division provides clients with critical intelligence for informed decisions and meaningful growth. Having worked with Eva and Oliver before, I know their expertise will be invaluable to both clients and colleagues. We're thrilled to have them lead this important addition to our global team and market-leading research solutions.”Eva Stewart, GSIQ Tourism Insights, said: “In today’s fast-evolving global knowledge industry, it’s crucial to go beyond simply providing data. Our aim at GSIQ Tourism Insights is to transform research into meaningful insights that truly drive value for our clients. We are committed to being a partner who not only understands the numbers but also cares about business outcomes, offering solutions that place our clients’ needs at the heart of every recommendation.”Oliver Rowe, GSIQ Tourism Insights, added: “The tourism sector is full of clients seeking genuine insight and support, rather than just another survey. GSIQ Tourism will provide next-level solutions alongside experienced advice. Joining forces with such a distinguished group of international colleagues made launching this business an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”GSIQ Tourism Insights offers comprehensive, modern solutions that bridge both the tourism and sports sectors, dovetailing with GSIQ's existing capabilities to empower Destination Marketing and Management Organisations, Online Travel Agencies, as well as sports and tourism leaders. These solutions will help clients make informed decisions, drive sustainable growth, and enhance visitor experiences, while continuing GSIQ's commitment to client centric solutions and industry excellence.The launch of GSIQ Tourism Insights serves as a natural extension of the GSIQ operation. The new division will cater to a broad spectrum of markets, from luxury destinations to the wider tourism sector. Combining deep industry expertise, bespoke research methodologies, and innovative strategies, it will deliver actionable, client-centric insights rooted in data and designed to drive measurable success.Additionally, GSIQ Tourism Insights will align with GSIQ’s existing capabilities, responding to the increasing demand for insights into sports travel destinations and events. This comprehensive approach bridges the tourism and sports sectors, further supporting GSIQ’s mission to develop original, authoritative research that helps clients better understand consumer behaviour and navigate the ever-changing media landscape in pursuit of their key commercial goals.Learn more about GSIQ Tourism Insights at https://gsiq.biz/tourism-insights/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.