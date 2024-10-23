Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,252 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to visit Apia, Samoa from 23 to 26 October 2024

PMO

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will visit Apia, Samoa from 23 to 26 October 2024 in conjunction with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). 

 

PM Wong will lead the Singapore delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa. This will be his first CHOGM in his capacity as Prime Minister.

 

The theme for CHOGM 2024 is “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”. Leaders will review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss salient global issues, including climate change and building resilient economies. PM Wong will also hold bilateral meetings with other Commonwealth leaders on the sidelines of CHOGM.

 

PM Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. During PM Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the acting Prime Minister.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE
SINGAPORE
23 OCTOBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to visit Apia, Samoa from 23 to 26 October 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more