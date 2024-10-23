Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to visit Apia, Samoa from 23 to 26 October 2024

PMO

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will visit Apia, Samoa from 23 to 26 October 2024 in conjunction with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

PM Wong will lead the Singapore delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa. This will be his first CHOGM in his capacity as Prime Minister.

The theme for CHOGM 2024 is “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”. Leaders will review developments in the Commonwealth and discuss salient global issues, including climate change and building resilient economies. PM Wong will also hold bilateral meetings with other Commonwealth leaders on the sidelines of CHOGM.

PM Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. During PM Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the acting Prime Minister.

. . . . .

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

23 OCTOBER 2024