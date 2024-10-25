New Music Video: "Suicide Ride" by Marlon Hoffman With Davey Johnstone - Directed by Dashiell Hamingson

Official Music Video for "Suicide Ride" by Marlon Hoffman, Directed by Dashiell Hamingson, Produced by Marlon Hoffman & Davey Johnstone Davey Johnstone and Marlon Hoffman in the Official Music Video for their new song "Suicide Ride" Marlon Hoffman

Now Streaming Everywhere!

SUICIDE RIDE” No negotiation, this is badass rock ‘n’ roll at its best, give me more, give me more, give me more!” — Denny Seiwell (Original member of Wings)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new music video for the guitar fueled rock revival song by Marlon Hoffman and Davey Johnstone, "Suicide Ride" was released today. It is the second music video from the recent album, HOLY MATTERS, co-produced by Hoffman (Marlon Hoffman Band) and Johnstone (Elton John Band). The official music video is directed by Dashiell Hamingson and produced by Marlon and Davey. The video was shot in the Santa Monica Mountains and at Hoffman’s Kenrose Studio in Los Angeles.Los Angeles journeyman, poet and bard, Marlon Hoffman is back with an excellent new record, HOLY MATTERS and the official music video for the single “Suicide Ride.” His music is an embodiment of good old Rock-N-Roll we all know and love. Original songs that pay respect to the classics with his own unique storytelling style drawing inspiration from artists like Dylan, Lennon, and Thunders.When Davey Johnstone heard his friend Marlon Hoffman’s vocal style on his band’s albums LE HAPPY & LA PAIX, he recognized that his outlaw voice and performance style was perfect for two of his songs penned with Rick Otto. “Suicide Ride” was released as the first single on the album HOLY MATTERS co-produced by Hoffman and Johnstone, now streaming everywhere.Players onscreen in “Suicide Ride” video are Marlon Hoffman, Davey Johnstone, Major Wynn, Jody Daley-Lovett, Jalen Blank.Musicians on the audio track: “Suicide Ride” written by Davey Johnstone & Rick Otto. Lead Vocal, Marlon Hoffman, Guitar and Bass, Davey Johnstone, Background Vocals, Davey Johnstone, Drums, Jesse Johnstone.

Official Music Video for "Suicide Ride"

