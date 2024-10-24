Submit Release
Northbound traffic shut down on West Virginia Turnpike

Northbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are shut down at mile marker 34 south of the Interstate 64 interchange due to an accident involving multiple tractor-trailers.
 
The accident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Northbound lanes were expected to be closed for several hours to clear the roadway.

