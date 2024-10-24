Road striping scheduled for I-64 near Nitro

Page Content Work crews will be painting edge stripes on Interstate 64 East from mile marker 39.5 to mile marker 45.5 beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Striping will also be done on the entrance and exit ramps for the Nitro Exit Ramp, (Exit 45) and St. Albans Exit Ramp, (Exit 44).​ ​

