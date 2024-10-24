WVDOT shares upcoming shift to preservation strategies, made possible by increased paving statewide

“It’s an incredible achievement that this Department of Transportation has accomplished,” Wriston said. “And they’ve done it together. They’ve done it partnering with industry, with the engineering side, the construction side, our own maintenance side. We’ve all partnered.”



“We have augmented the contractor’s capabilities, while still focusing on those core activities, to get the entire system,” Wriston said, “We’ve taken a systems approach with data driven decision making concepts to get the roads moving in the right direction.”



