Gov. Justice congratulates North Central West Virginia Airport for near completion of $54 million terminal expansion

This major enhancement project at North Central West Virginia Airport would not have been possible without the Governor’s support. In August 2019, Gov. Justice visited the airport to announce that he had requested $10 million from the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council and an additional $10 million in the form of a loan from the West Virginia Economic Development Administration to jump-start the project. Both loans were approved. In addition to the funding secured by the Governor, additional funds for the project were provided by Harrison County, Marion County, the City of Bridgeport, and the Benedum Airport Authority.

