Agents rescue young lady in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, coordinated with Brownsville Police Department to render aid to a young lady in distress.

This morning, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents observed a young lady standing on the side of the highway on Interstate 69E (Expressway 83) near East 24th Street in Brownsville, Texas. This area of the highway is an overpass and there is no pedestrian access near where the young lady was observed. Agents decided to offer assistance due to fearing for the safety of the young lady and passing motorists. As agents approached, the young lady jumped onto a concrete pillar placing herself in danger of falling. Agents selflessly jumped onto the pilar and successfully secured the young lady. The young lady was evaluated by emergency medical services and turned over to the Brownsville Police Department.

“This was a dangerous situation, not only for the individual but for everyone on the highway,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “I’m incredibly proud of the way our Fort Brown Station Border Patrol agents and Brownsville Police Officers handled this rescue. Their training and quick thinking likely saved a life today”

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.