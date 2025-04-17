Border Patrol agents arrest illegal alien previously convicted of armed bank robbery

FORT COVINGTON, New York – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Swanton Sector arrested Hassan Mohamed, 43, a Somali national, following a report from a concerned citizen near Fort Covington. Mohamed was previously convicted of armed bank robbery in Missouri and sentenced to 93 months in federal prison.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, at approximately 1:14 a.m., Swanton Sector agents received a report of an individual breaking into a barn. A responding Border Patrol agent later encountered the subject, who was identified as Mohamed.

Agents determined that Mohamed is a citizen of Somalia and did not possess any immigration documents or legal status permitting him to enter or remain in the United States. Further investigation revealed that Mohamed had been ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2017. In 2007, he was convicted of armed bank robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence and was sentenced to 93 months in federal prison.

Mohamed has been charged with reentry after removal following a conviction for committing an aggravated felony. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“We can’t emphasize enough the importance of citizens reporting suspicious activity, and this arrest is a great example of that,” said Burke Station Patrol Agent in Charge Dustin Judd. “It takes all of us to help make our communities safer and secure our nation’s borders. If you see something, say something—report suspicious border activity as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Swanton Sector is responsible for securing the land border between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York. Citizens reporting suspicious activity is invaluable to the Border Patrol's mission and we welcome community members' information to help keep our nation’s borders safe. To report suspicious activity in Swanton Sector, please call 1-800-689-3362.

For more information on U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission at our nation’s ports of entry with CBP officers and along U.S. borders with Border Patrol agents, please visit the Border Security section of the CBP website. For all Swanton Sector news, follow them on X @USBPChiefSWB, Instagram @USBPChiefSWB and Facebook @USBPSwantonSector