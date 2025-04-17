CBP hosting another Global Entry Enrollment event in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL — On June 10, 2025, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a seven-day Global Entry Enrollment Event in Jacksonville, Florida for applicants conditionally approved for the Trusted Traveler Program.

“Global Entry is one of the most popular Trusted Traveler programs,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Miami - Tampa Director of Field Operations. “We have a significant demand for Global Entry interviews and previous successful enrollment events made this a priority for CBP to help Americans enhance their travel experience."

A CBP officer completes the Global Entry enrollment process with an applicant at a past Jacksonville, FL event



These special events allow CBP to better serve Global Entry applicants throughout north Florida and surrounding states, by providing these applicants with the opportunity to complete their enrollment process locally.

Applicants under the age of 18 will not have to pay the $120 application fee when a parent or legal guardian is already a member of or concurrently applying for Global Entry, a significant change made in 2025.

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can schedule an interview appointment for this event from their Trusted Traveler Portal (TTP) account by selecting the location “Jacksonville Mobile Event."

The following are the dates, times, and location of the enrollment event:

June 10-13, 2025, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

June 16-18, 2025, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

JAXPORT Cruise Terminal, 9810 August Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226

* Conditionally approved applicants without an appointment may be accommodated if space permits.*

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants who miss this opportunity may still take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from a foreign location at participating airports.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs that provide modified screening for pre-approved members, improve security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitate legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the U.S., and at Preclearance locations around the world.

Successful Global Entry applicants also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Offices on Instagram and X (Twitter) at @DFOFlorida for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.