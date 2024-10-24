St Johnsbury Barracks / Vehicle Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Elmore
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: October 23, 2024 at approximately 1849 hours
STREET: I 91 S
TOWN: Ryegate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 111
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christine Gelwicks
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Katonah, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Telluride
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 23, 2024 at approximately 1849 hours, Vermont State Police along with the assistance by fire and EMS personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash, car vs deer, located on I 91 S MM 111 in the Town of Ryegate, VT. The crash resulted in the car catching on fire. The sole occupant Christine Gelwicks was able to get out of the vehicle.
I 91 S was shut down during this incident until fire personnel were able to contain and put out the fire. The vehicle was towed by JTB Towing and the Christine was transported to Cottage Hospital for evaluation.
