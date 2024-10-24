St Johnsbury Barracks / Vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4008259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Elmore

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: October 23, 2024 at approximately 1849 hours

STREET: I 91 S

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 111

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christine Gelwicks

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Katonah, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Telluride

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 23, 2024 at approximately 1849 hours, Vermont State Police along with the assistance by fire and EMS personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash, car vs deer, located on I 91 S MM 111 in the Town of Ryegate, VT. The crash resulted in the car catching on fire. The sole occupant Christine Gelwicks was able to get out of the vehicle.

I 91 S was shut down during this incident until fire personnel were able to contain and put out the fire. The vehicle was towed by JTB Towing and the Christine was transported to Cottage Hospital for evaluation.