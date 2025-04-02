Submit Release
TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 105 IN AREA OF BERKSHIRE CENTER RD BERKSHIRE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS


NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY /TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION


VERMONT RT 105 IN THE AREA OF BERKSHIRE CENTER RD IN BERKSHIRE IS  IMPASSABLE DUE TO A CRASH INVOLVING POWER LINES IN THE ROADWAY.  THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR SOME TIME - UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.


MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.  


PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.


