Rutland Barracks / 1st Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

CASE#: 25B4002184

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/31/25 at 1952 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Jamir Fitzgerald

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on US Route 4E in Rutland Town, Rutland County. Investigation into the assault revealed Jamir Fitzgerald (23) committed the crimes of First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint against a household or family member. Fitzgerald was arrested without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Fitzgerald was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held without bail, issued Court ordered conditions of release, and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 04/01/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVCF

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101