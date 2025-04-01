Rutland Barracks / 1st Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4002184
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/31/25 at 1952 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Jamir Fitzgerald
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on US Route 4E in Rutland Town, Rutland County. Investigation into the assault revealed Jamir Fitzgerald (23) committed the crimes of First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault and Unlawful Restraint against a household or family member. Fitzgerald was arrested without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Fitzgerald was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held without bail, issued Court ordered conditions of release, and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 04/01/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: MVCF
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.