October 23, 2024

MPD Arrests Man for Assaulting Women Walking in Northwest

(Washington, D.C.) –The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for assaulting multiple women in Northwest.

On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 3:25 p.m., a woman alerted officers that she was assaulted in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. Officers observed the suspect trying to run away but quickly apprehended him.

33-year-old Ayotomiwa Babalola, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault. CCN: 24164136

Additionally, because of detectives’ investigation, Ayotomiwa is charged with five counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse for the following offenses that occurred on Monday, October 21, 2024:

At approximately 9 a.m., the victim, a teenaged girl, was walking in the 3100 block of 14 th Street, Northwest, when the suspect, a stranger, approached her and touched her without her consent. CCN: 24163594

At approximately 10:25 a.m., the victim, a woman, was walking in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, when the suspect, a stranger, approached her and touched her without her consent. CCN: 24163360

At approximately 10:28 a.m. the victim, a woman, was walking at 13 th Street and K Street, Northwest, when the suspect, a stranger, approached her and touched her without her consent. CCN: 24163371

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the victim, a woman, was walking in the 300 block of F Street, Northwest, when the suspect, a stranger, approached her and touched her without her consent. CCN: 24163390

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, when the suspect, a stranger, approached her and touched her without her consent. CCN: 24163435

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the victims for coming forward and reporting these incidents. Their efforts greatly assisted our investigation and helped get this suspect into custody. MPD encourages anyone who may have information about these cases or any other sexual abuse cases to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

