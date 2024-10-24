Uplist Launches RECAPTURE™ – A Comprehensive Refinance Solution for Mortgage Loan Officers

A Comprehensive Refinance Solution

Uplist RECAPTURE™ delivers a full suite of advanced features that go beyond basic refinance alerts.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uplist, a leading innovator in mortgage technology, is excited to announce the launch of RECAPTURE™, a comprehensive refinance solution . This loan monitoring tool is designed to perform a detailed analysis and create presentations for borrowers. RECAPTURE™ integrates seamlessly with several pricing engines, providing mortgage professionals with timely, accurate data that identifies optimal refinancing opportunities for their clients.Unlike other industry “rate alerts”, Uplist’s RECAPTURE™ accurately automates the entire refinance analysis process, helping loan officers capitalize on refinance opportunities in a fraction of the time.Uplist RECAPTURE™ delivers a full suite of advanced features that go beyond basic refinance alerts:• Efficiency at Scale:RECAPTURE™ automates key diligence tasks such as property ownership checks, AVM, loan amount amortization, and financial benefit calculations, saving loan officers 20-30 minutes per loan.• Automated Refinance Alerts:With a direct integration to the LO’s pricing, loan officers are notified when favorable refinance opportunities arise.• Scenario Planning:The tool models potential savings for homeowners by analyzing various interest rates, closing costs, and payment options, enabling loan officers to present tailored, data-backed refinancing solutions.• Customer Outreach Automation:RECAPTURE™ builds the borrower presentation and writes a custom email, allowing loan officers to quickly engage clients with personalized refinance options, facilitating faster outreach."RECAPTURE™ provides mortgage loan officers with a comprehensive refinance solution that streamlines their entire prospecting workflow," said Jeff Bell, President and Founder of Uplist. "Our goal is to provide loan officers with the ability to perform an entire refinance evaluation and deliver homeowners an easy-to-read presentation with the push of a button. With RECAPTURE™, mortgage professionals can drive more business growth, maximizing opportunities within their closed loan pipeline."By automating refinance analysis and delivering reliable data, RECAPTURE™ ensures loan officers are always equipped with the most up-to-date information, helping them present homeowners with optimal refinance options faster than ever before.About Uplist:Uplist is a pioneering technology company focused on providing innovative, data-driven solutions for the mortgage industry. Through automation, data analytics, and streamlined customer engagement, Uplist’s patent-pending technology empowers mortgage loan officers with the tools they need to drive business growth and enhance customer satisfaction.For more information about RECAPTURE™ or to schedule a demo, visit https://getuplist.com/recapture or email: contact@getuplist.com

