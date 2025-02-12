Uplist Continues to be Awarded Top Honors for Mortgage Industry Innovation

Innovative Tool Revolutionizes Mortgage Refinancing Process

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uplist, a leading provider of mortgage real estate technology solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product, RECAPTURE™, has been recognized with two prestigious industry awards : HousingWire's 2025 Tech100 Mortgage Award and the Innovations Award by Progress in Lending. Both awards honor the most innovative and impactful organizations driving the mortgage industry forward. It’s also the second consecutive year that Uplist has received the Progress in Lending Innovations Award. Uplist RECAPTURE™ is a comprehensive loan monitoring, analysis, and refinance presentation tool designed to assist mortgage professionals in efficiently managing their closed loan pipelines. By automating the refinance analysis process, RECAPTURE™ enables loan officers to identify optimal refinancing opportunities swiftly and present personalized options to clients. Uplist’s continued recognition with these innovation honors underscores RECAPTURE™’s transformative impact on mortgage professionals and homeowners alike.Key features of RECAPTURE™ include:• Automated Refinance Analysis: The tool continuously monitors key metrics such as interest rates, payments, closing costs, and break-even points, providing automated alerts when favorable refinancing opportunities arise.• Efficiency at Scale: By automating tasks such as property ownership checks, automated valuation models (AVMs), loan amount amortization, and financial benefit calculations, RECAPTURE™ saves loan officers up to 30 minutes per loan.• Scenario Planning: The tool models potential savings for homeowners by analyzing various interest rates, closing costs, and payment options, enabling loan officers to present tailored, data-backed refinancing solutions.• Customer Outreach Automation: RECAPTURE™ builds borrower presentations and writes custom emails, allowing loan officers to quickly engage clients with personalized refinance options.• Integrated with Leading PPEs: Uplist technology seamlessly connects with a loan officer’s pricing engine, providing the industry's most accurate analysis and alerts.Jeff Bell, President of Uplist, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "We are honored to receive both the 2025 Tech100 Mortgage Award from HousingWire and the Innovations Award from Progress in Lending. Winning the Innovations Award for the second consecutive year reinforces our mission to push the boundaries of mortgage technology and provide solutions that truly make a difference. RECAPTURE™ is designed to streamline the refinance process, making it more efficient and effective for both loan officers and homeowners."The HousingWire Tech100 program highlights organizations that are transforming the housing sector by enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. The 2025 award recognizes companies that are redefining what's possible in the mortgage industry.The Innovations Award by Progress in Lending is widely regarded as the Gold Seal for recognizing true industry innovation. The award evaluates a solution's overall industry significance, originality, and the positive change it enables. It also considers the efficiencies gained, both tangible and intangible, and the hard cost and time savings the innovation provides to industry participants.For more information about RECAPTURE™ and other Uplist solutions, please visit GetUplist.com/RECAPTURE or email sales@getuplist.comAbout UplistUplist is a mortgage real estate technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for lenders, agents, builders, and homebuyers. Its suite of products includes RECAPTURE™, SmartView™ Listing Flyers, Quick Quotes, and the SmartBuyer™ Tool, all designed to streamline the home buying and refinancing process.

