Uplist and Polly Partner to Power Loan Refinance Strategies and Elevate the Homebuying Experience

Strategic Integration Empowers Loan Officers to Proactively Serve Up-to-the-Minute Rate Information, Enhancing Borrower Retention and Engagement

Integrating Polly’s live pricing into Uplist provides our loan officers with the agility they need to respond to their clients with precise, up-to-the-minute rate insights and collateral.” — Matt Clarke, President and COO at Churchill Mortgage

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uplist, an award-winning mortgage technology, announced today its integration with Polly, the leading provider of innovative enterprise technology and artificial intelligence for mortgage capital markets. This strategic integration allows loan officers on the Uplist platform to access Polly's revolutionary product, pricing, and eligibility engine and real-time rate data directly within Uplist’s suite of products, including its comprehensive refinance solution, RECAPTURE™ . The partnership equips loan officers with timely rate information, enabling them to quickly identify strategic refinance opportunities and provide high-impact client service in today’s competitive market."With Polly’s innovative pricing technology embedded in Uplist, our users can seamlessly deliver critical rate updates within our suite of products, creating stronger, long-lasting client relationships," said Jeff Bell, President of Uplist. "The integration is a game-changer for client retention and empowering loan officers to proactively offer refi options at the perfect moment."The RECAPTURE feature on Uplist’s platform, now strengthened by Polly’s PPE integration, allows loan officers to monitor existing clients’ loan scenarios, responding dynamically to market shifts and making refinancing outreach more effective."Integrating Polly’s live pricing into Uplist provides our loan officers with the agility they need to respond to their clients with precise, up-to-the-minute rate insights and collateral," explained Matt Clarke, President and COO at Churchill Mortgage. "This partnership enhances our loan officers’ ability to serve clients proactively and strategically, giving them a competitive edge in any mortgage market condition."With this integration, Uplist and Polly continue their mutual commitment to transform the mortgage industry and help loan officers navigate evolving market dynamics with greater efficiency, efficacy, and effectiveness—ultimately benefiting homebuyers via faster and more informed decision-making.About UplistUplist is a real estate technology platform designed to streamline the interactions between loan officers, real estate agents, and homebuyers. With tools like RECAPTURE, SmartView™ Flyers, and Quick Quotes, Uplist brings efficiency and innovation to the homebuying journey. To learn more, visit GetUplist.com About PollyPolly has pioneered the next generation of mortgage capital markets technology with its cutting-edge, data-driven platform. Its enterprise-grade solutions, including the industry's only cloud-native, commercially scalable product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) engine and first-of-its-kind Polly/™ AI platform, empower the nation's top banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to increase profitability, automate workflows, and revolutionize the loan officer and broker experiences. As a mortgage technology trailblazer, Polly is committed to driving meaningful value and ROI through best-in-class innovation that enables unlimited configurability, flexibility, granularity, and scalability. Polly was founded by a seasoned team of mortgage capital markets and technology experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, follow Polly on LinkedIn or visit www.polly.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.