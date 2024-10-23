Government to take part in Nordic Council Session in Reykjavik

When the Nordic Council holds its 76th Session in Reykjavik on 28–31 October, the focus will be on peace and security in the Arctic and Nordic regions.

“In light of Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to NATO and Russia’s war in Ukraine, it has become all the more important to discuss security and defence issues in a Nordic context. Our cooperation and collective defence of democracy and everyone’s right to live in peace and freedom are now more important than ever,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The Nordic Council Session will cover issues such as how the Nordic countries can best guarantee peace and security in the Nordic and Arctic regions.

During the week, ministers will attend separate meetings with the Nordic Council and together with their Nordic counterparts. Discussion topics for the prime ministers' meeting will be organised crime, migration and an integrated Nordic region without border barriers.

An N5 meeting between the foreign ministers will also take place in conjunction with the Nordic Council Session. In 2024, Sweden has been acting Coordinator of the N5, an informal Nordic cooperation format for foreign and security policy issues. The Nordic ministers for culture will also meet during the week.

During the Session, the Nordic Council of Ministers will present the programme of the forthcoming Finnish Presidency of the Council.

Representing the Swedish Government are Mr Kristersson, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz and Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand.

On Tuesday, the Nordic prime ministers and foreign ministers will hold joint press conferences.

Friday 25 October is the final day for journalists to apply for accreditation. Follow the link below under Shortcuts.

A detailed programme for the week of the Session is available on the Nordic Council website, where parts of the programme will also be live-streamed.