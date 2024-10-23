Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Sweetwater

TEXAS, October 23 - October 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Sweetwater on Thursday, October 31. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our small businesses,” said Governor Abbott. “With over 3 million small businesses employing nearly half of the Texas workforce, Texas remains a top state for small business job growth. Texas offers opportunities and partnership for businesses of all sizes to grow and succeed. I invite Texas' small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend a Governor’s Small Business Summit. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Sweetwater brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Sweetwater

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The Student Center at Texas State Technical College – Sweetwater

196 Homer K. Taylor Drive

Sweetwater, TX 79556

Session Topics Include:

Marketing & Social Media Engagement for Small Business

State & Regional Resources for Small Business

Access to Finance & Funding

Keynote: Holly Betenbough of Betenbough Companies

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration remains open for the final 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

November 14: Wichita Falls (Veteran-Focused)

December 5: Kaufman

For more information and to register for any Summit above, visit: gov.texas.gov/events.

The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.