Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Buda

TEXAS, October 23 - October 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Buda, and Discover Buda TX will co-host an in-person and virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on October 30.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Buda, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Buda workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Buda will join more than 65 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in-person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Buda

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Buda Welcome Center

303 S. Main Street

Buda, TX 78610

To join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_Buda

Meeting ID: 246 534 336 982

Passcode: Chs7Je

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1360202058283068

Questions may be directed to: Michelle Henley, Public Information Officer, 512-523-1075, Michelle.Henley@budatx.gov

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities