Bisk Amplified and Caldwell University Partner to Expand Access to High-Quality Online MBA Programs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk Amplified, a leading online education platform, has joined forces with Caldwell University, a renowned private Catholic university to address critical workforce demands by offering fully online, high-quality MBA programs with specialized industry-relevant concentrations. Together, they broaden access to advanced education, empowering learners to gain the essential skills required to succeed in today’s increasingly competitive job market.By combining Bisk Amplified's workforce development expertise with Caldwell's strong academic foundation, the goal is to provide a comprehensive pathway for career advancement. Aligned with industry standards, the programs provide significant advantages for both professionals and employers, including enhanced skill development, career growth opportunities, and access to offerings tailored to today’s dynamic workforce demands. Key benefits include:• Expanded Access to High-Quality Education: Caldwell's renowned educational programs will now be more accessible to a wider audience through Bisk Amplified's online platform.• Enhanced Workforce Readiness: Graduates of these programs will be well-prepared to navigate and succeed in the modern workforce, thanks to the blended approach that combines academic rigor with practical skills.• Innovative Program Development: The recent launch of Bisk Amplified as a workforce marketplace positions the partnership with an edge in a crowded market. This will foster the development of programs that address the specific needs of today's learners and employers.“Bisk Amplified is committed to delivering accessible, top-tier education that aligns with the ever-evolving needs of today’s workforce,” Dr. Jennifer King , Bisk’s senior vice president of workforce and education. “By offering Caldwell University's affordable, fully online MBA programs through our platform, we’re opening doors for more learners to reach their professional aspirations. At the same time, we’re equipping them with the practical, in-demand skills that are essential for success in today’s competitive and dynamic job market.”Beginning in Fall 2024, the new MBA graduate programs offered include:• Business Analytics• Healthcare Administration• Human Resource Management• Marketing• Organizational Leadership• Accounting• Global Business• Sport Management“At Caldwell University, we are dedicated to providing transformative education that prepares students to tackle today’s challenges,” said Jorge Rodriguez, vice president for enrollment management and communications. “Our affordable, flexible MBA program, with 7-week courses and the option to take two per semester, aligns perfectly with our collaboration with Bisk Amplified. Together, we’re creating innovative, career-focused programs grounded in our liberal arts tradition, fostering critical thinking, cultural appreciation, and a strong moral foundation.”Visit bisk.amplified.com for detailed program information and enrollment.About CaldwellSince 1939, Caldwell University in New Jersey has been promoting the intellectual, spiritual, and aesthetic growth of a diverse population of students. Grounded in the liberal arts and professional studies, Caldwell University’s curriculum is designed to teach students how to think critically, pursue truth, and contribute to a just society. The University offers bachelors, master’s and doctoral programs across a range of disciplines, and students benefit from small class sizes, personal attention, dedicated faculty, and financial generosity. In a recent survey of Caldwell University graduate students and alumni, 96% of responders said they would recommend their program, and 90% of those who completed their graduate program rated it as excellent or good.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, University of Louisville, Nexford University, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit biskamplified.com

