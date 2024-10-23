State Courts Play a Key Role in American Life

In addition to the substantial implications for the people appearing in court, the massive numbers of cases and wide array of issues can also overwhelm court systems, causing problems for staff and exacerbating the effects on communities. Courts throughout the country have grappled with case backlogs since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many struggled to resolve cases expeditiously even before the health emergency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.