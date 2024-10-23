Submit Release
State Courts Play a Key Role in American Life

In addition to the substantial implications for the people appearing in court, the massive numbers of cases and wide array of issues can also overwhelm court systems, causing problems for staff and exacerbating the effects on communities. Courts throughout the country have grappled with case backlogs since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many struggled to resolve cases expeditiously even before the health emergency.

