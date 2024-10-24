RELLEVATE PARTNERS WITH LEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT TO OFFER EMPLOYEE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Rellevate partners with Lee County Schools to offer employees flexible Pay Any-Day access via Rellevate Digital Account.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, will partner with Lee County School District to provide their employees with convenient and flexible payment options. Through this collaboration, employees will have access to Pay Any-Day via the Rellevate Digital Account, allowing them to access their earned wages whenever needed."At Lee County School District, we're committed to supporting our employees' financial wellness. As part of our growing wellness plan, the Rellevate Digital Account with Pay Any-Day offers financial flexibility, allowing employees to access their Earned Wages when they need them. This benefit reflects our dedication to the well-being of our staff and the community." stated Dr. Michelle Washington, Director of Human Resources at Lee County Board of Education "We're excited to partner with Dr. Washington and the Lee County School District to bring Rellevate's comprehensive financial services to their dedicated employees," said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Our suite of solutions, including Pay Any-Day for earned wage access, Digital Account, Bill Pay, Send Money, and ATM access, is tailored to meet the unique financial needs of education professionals. Our proprietary software enables real-time money movement and account funding across various methods, making it particularly valuable for school districts in managing payroll and other financial transactions efficiently. We're proud to empower education sector employees to manage their finances effectively, supporting their crucial work in shaping our future generations."Rellevate's partnership with Lee County School District is a significant step towards promoting employee financial wellness and flexibility. With the Pay Any-Day feature and Rellevate Digital Account, employees will have the tools to manage their finances better and improve their overall well-being. This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to support the financial needs of the district's employees.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Bank Accounts, Debit Cards, Earned Wage Access, Bill Pay, and Money Transfer. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.comAbout Lee County School DistrictLee County School District is committed to providing a high-quality education for all students. The district's mission involves fostering a safe and supportive learning environment, promoting academic excellence, and preparing students for success in college, careers, and life. Through its dedication to educational excellence, Lee County School District strives to empower students and staff alike, positively impacting the community it serves.

