Ballast Services, Inc. Named to MSSP Alert’s 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies

This consistent recognition highlights our team's expertise and dedication to global cybersecurity leadership.” — Keith Archibald, CEO Ballast Services

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballast Services, Inc. ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs (https://www.msspalert.com/top-250) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15th at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert’s annual live event. Honorees were also celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.• The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250 • MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18th, and they will discuss the research results during a special webcast. You can register for that here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcast/mssp-250-research-the-state-of-mssps-in-2024 Ballast Services was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024."We are honored to be named among the Top 250 MSSPs by MSSP Alert for the fourth straight year," said Keith Archibald, CEO of Ballast Services. "This consistent recognition highlights our team's expertise and unwavering dedication to global cybersecurity leadership."“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Ballast Services on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E. The full list can be found here. Ballast distinguishes itself as a forward-thinking cybersecurity service company, embracing advanced AI technology solutions that secure customer environments. However, Ballast’s true differentiator lies in the company’s service-driven culture."Our success stems from a unique approach. We seamlessly blend our proven cybersecurity solutions with our clients' IT operations, delivering rapid improvements to their security posture," said Leslie Rudolph, COO of Ballast Services. "By first gaining deep insight into each client's business and technology landscape, we can precisely evaluate their specific risks and craft customized defenses that protect every aspect of their attack surface.”About Ballast ServicesBallast Services is a leading security-focused technology solutions provider. The company offers a wide range of executive advisory, professional, and managed services that improve the security, availability, and reliability of technology, while consistently optimizing customer IT financials. Ballast’s mission is to modernize, optimize, stabilize, and secure customer technology environments. For more information about Ballast Services, or to contact us, please visit https://www.ballastservices.com Follow Ballast Services: Twitter, LinkedIn, and FacebookAbout CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

