Ballast Services Recognized by CRN as Global Cybersecurity Managed Services Leader

Ballast Services recognized as global leader in cybersecurity managed services

Ballast Services Named to CRN's MSP 500 Managed Security 100 List for 2025

This recognition reaffirms our team's commitment to protecting our clients' assets with innovative cybersecurity services that enable them to thrive.” — Leslie Rudolph, Co-Founder & COO Ballast Services

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballast Services announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Ballast on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category for 2025.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small-and-midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Managed Security 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These solution providers empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.Ballast Services is a global cybersecurity service provider whose core strengths include executive advisory services, professional services and secure managed services that decrease business risk and improve the reliability and security of their customers’ technology. Ballast helps companies through some of their toughest challenges through a tenacious approach to quality, focused on iterative cybersecurity improvements.“The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. “These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success.”"Being named to CRN's MSP 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category reflects our proven track record of delivering exceptional cybersecurity services," said Leslie Rudolph, Co-Founder and COO of Ballast Services. "In today's dynamic threat landscape, businesses need a strategic partner who truly understands their operations and can effectively address complex security challenges. This recognition reaffirms our team's commitment to protecting our clients' assets with innovative cybersecurity services that enable them to thrive."The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/msp500 beginning February 10.About Ballast ServicesBallast Services is a leading managed security services provider delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to businesses across multiple industries. With a focus on proactive security measures and advanced threat protection, Ballast Services helps organizations strengthen their security posture while enabling business transformation in an increasingly complex digital landscape. For more information, visit ballastservices.com.Follow Ballast Services on LinkedIn, X, and FacebookPress ContactCamden Bathrascbathras@ballastservices.comAbout The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

