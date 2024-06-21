Ballast Services, Inc. Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of MSPs Worldwide
Ballast Services Recognized as a Global Leader in Managed Services for Third Consecutive Year
The Ballast team is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year as a global leader in managed services by Channel Futures.”TAMPA, FL, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Services, Inc. has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation.
The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry. MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors.
Channel Futures is pleased to name Ballast Services to the 2024 MSP 501.
"The Ballast team is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year as a global leader in managed services by Channel Futures.” said Leslie Rudolph, COO, Ballast Services. “Our consistent focus on delivering flexible and modern AI driven cybersecurity managed services continues to be successful year after year. Our customers tell us that our engagement approach makes us unique. We spend a lot of time up front understanding our customers’ businesses before making service recommendations. We then leverage our team’s forwarding thinking technical expertise and agile operations to adjust our services for each customer’s specific business.”
This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024, in Atlanta, GA.
The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management.
“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”
“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights.” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.
Background
The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About Ballast Services
Ballast Services is a leading global cybersecurity-focused technology solutions provider. Ballast offers a wide range of advisory, professional, and managed services that improve the security, availability, and reliability of technology, while consistently optimizing customer IT financials. Ballast’s mission is to modernize, optimize, stabilize, and secure customer technology environments.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. Our audience includes solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.
Channel Futures properties include Channel Partners in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community.
