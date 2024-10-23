Submit Release
SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Lawrence County Master Transportation Plan

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641 

DEADWOOD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in conjunction with Lawrence County and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house to discuss and receive public input into the development of the Lawrence County Master Transportation Plan (MTP). The purpose of the public meetings is to gather feedback on the draft plan.

Public comment will be solicited from the public and interested persons on transportation issues throughout Lawrence County. Stakeholder meetings and public meeting open houses are planned for the following dates and locations:

Public Open House

Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort

360 Main St. in Deadwood

Public Open House

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

 

Whitewood Community Hall

1025 Meade St. in Whitewood

Staff from Lawrence County and members of the consulting team will be available to discuss the Lawrence County MTP. All persons interested in transportation related questions or issues are invited to attend a meeting to share their views and concerns. Public and written comments will be taken as part of the public input meeting specific to the Lawrence County MTP.

Written comments should be sent to the attention of KLJ Engineering, Attn: Lawrence MTP, 18 E Main St., Ste 229, Rapid City, SD 57701, or by email to ian.severson@kljeng.com. Written public comment will be accepted on the Lawrence County MTP through Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Information about the Lawrence County MTP is available online at https://inputcentral.com/lawrence-mtp. Comments may also be provided on the website.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Katrina Burckhard, SDDOT Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or via email at katrina.burckhard@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

 For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

