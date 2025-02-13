SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Brookings Area Transportation Plan (BATP)

For Release:

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Contact:

Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in conjunction with the City of Brookings, will hold a public meeting open house to introduce and receive public input for the development of a long-range transportation plan for the Brookings area. The public meeting open house is scheduled from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The public meeting will be held at the Brookings City-County Government Center located at 520 3rd St. in Brookings. The meeting will be held in the third floor chambers.

The Brookings Area Transportation Plan (BATP) is a collaborate effort among the City of Brookings, SDDOT, partnering agencies, the public, and study stakeholders to develop long-range transportation decisions and investments for primary modes of travel, including vehicle, bicycle, pedestrian, and transit. The purpose of this public meeting is to gather public input, concerns, and suggestions on transportation issues or needs to be addressed as part of this long-range study.

A recorded presentation will run during the open house, but a formal presentation will not be given. Staff from SDDOT, the City of Brookings, and the study consultant will be available at the public meeting to discuss the BATP. All who are interested in transportation in this area are invited to attend the meeting to share views, ideas, and concerns. For those unable to attend the in-person public meeting, or desire additional details, please find information about the BATP on the study website at https://brookingsatp.com/.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting or may be sent to HDR, Inc., Attn: City of Brookings Area Transportation Plan (BATP), 101 S. Phillips Ave. Suite 401, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Written comments can also be shared directly on the study website at https://brookingsatp.com/. Written comments will be accepted through Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

For more information about the BATP or the upcoming public meeting, contact Katrina Burckhard, SDDOT Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or via email at katrina.burckhard@state.sd.us.

