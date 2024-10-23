Maryland State Police Investigating Double Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

October 23, 2024

(SPARKS GLENCOE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a double fatal multiple-vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon in Baltimore County.

The driver of a pickup truck and the driver of a mobile crane, whose identifications are pending next-of-kin notifications, were pronounced deceased on the scene. An additional four people were transported by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 2 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 83, in the area of York Road, for a report of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck hauling a trailer was traveling southbound on I-83 when for unknown reasons, lost control, crossed over into the northbound lanes, and struck a mobile crane, subsequently causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames. The initial crash subsequently caused three additional vehicles to crash.

All lanes on northbound I-83 remain closed for the crash investigation. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, as well as, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, and personnel from the Baltimore County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov