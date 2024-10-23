MANIC PANIC® UNVEILS NEW COSMETIC KITS JUST IN TIME FOR SPOOKY SEASON

Manic Panic Halloween Cosmetic Kit Manic Panic Night Queen Cosmetic Kit

Bold, Glam Punk, Professional-Quality Makeup Kits from the Iconic Vegan Brand Manic Panic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to transform Halloween looks with Manic Panic ’s new cosmetic kits, designed by the High Priestesses of Punkto bring a bold, dramatic flair to any spooky season ensemble.From goth-inspired elegance to fierce glam, these kits are packed with professional-grade products to help embrace the dark side.Introducing the Night Queen ™ Kit, a coffin-shaped treasure trove for cosplayers, goth enthusiasts, special effects makeup artists, or anyone wanting to elevate their Halloween style. This kit includes:• 1x Goth White™ Cream/Powder Foundation for a flawless, ghostly canvas• 1x Raven Black Cream Makeup for deep, dramatic definition• 1x Blue Moon Face & Body Paint to add an ethereal, otherworldly huePriced at $24.99 USD ($36.00 Retail Value), the Night Queen™ Kit offers bold pigments and rich textures, perfect for creating striking, spooky looks this Halloween season.Rockstars looking to complete a full-face Halloween glam, the Manic Panic Halloween Kit is the go-to item. Priced at $39.99 ($65 Retail Value) this set offers the essential tools for a bewitchingly beautiful face:• 1x Raven Lethal™ Lipstick for a perfect vampy pout• 1x Virgin Pressed Powder to set makeup in place• 1x Goth White™ Cream/Powder Foundation for a flawless, ghostly canvas• 1x Raven Powder Blush/Shadow to contour and define• 1x Mini Eyeliner Brush for precise, striking eyeliner looksWhether channeling goth glam, spooky elegance, or full-on Halloween chic, Manic Panic’s kits offer premium quality at an unbeatable price, ensuring a hauntingly good look all season long.Available now on manicpanic.com.About Manic PanicFounded in 1977, Tish & Snooky’sMANIC PANICNYC is the trailblazing beauty brand that started the vivid hair color revolution in the USA. MANIC PANICprides itself on being Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe, and online at Amazon andAbout Vibrancy AgencyVibrancy Agency, a boutique Public Relations & Marketing firm illuminating the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially-Conscious brands.

