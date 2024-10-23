Announcing a new format for Certified CME, LLC Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses to save time and money

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing a new format for Certified CME, LLC Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses, designed to enhance learning experiences while saving time and money. The first training will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024.Here’s how the new format works:Webinar Recording: Prior to December 7, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a webinar recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The webinar recording specifically covers:Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin TypesLaser Physics and SafetyIntroduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)IPL Live Patient Demonstrations1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:Body ContouringRF Micro-Needling for Skin TighteningRF Live Patient DemonstrationsCO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic VaginitisFractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing DemonstrationsIntroduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)Live Patient DemonstrationsMicrodermabrasionExfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion TechniquesLive Patient DemonstrationsInjectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal FillersLive Patient DemonstrationsIntroduction to Threads & Insertion TechniquesRecommendation: watch the webinar recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship.Hands-On Preceptorship: On December 7, there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the webinar recording.The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting www.certifiedcme.com This format offers 15.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, maintaining the high-quality education that is expected.Tuition is just $1329. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888.CME(263).1113.Register today for December 7, 2024 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!Location:Fortitude Health Spa4109 Gateway CourtSuite 200Colleyville, Texas 76034*Located only 8.5 miles from DFW and 26 miles from Dallas*Recommended StayJust a 8 minute walk to Fortitude Health SpaHampton Inn & Suites5300 Hwy 121Colleyville, TX 76034Phone: (817) 318-5000Gail Krivan, M.D.Certified CME, LLC+1 888-263-1113info@certifiedcme.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagram

Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Workshop

