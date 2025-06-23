Certified CME, LLC announces a new format for aesthetic medicine training

Attendees gathered around patient table observing live procedure Attendees gathered around patient table observing a live injectable procedure Laser training in action.

GET CERTIFIED IN AESTHETICS; CME APPROVED AESTHETIC MEDICINE TRAINING COURSE The Most Comprehensive Aesthetic Laser & Injectable Training Program There Is

WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified CME, LLC has developed the perfect format to enhance the education for doctors, nurses and physician assistants in the field of Aesthetic Medicine.• Enhance Your Skills with 6 Lasers & Energy-Based Devices…GO TO WWW.CERTIFIEDCME.COM FOR AGENDA• Become a qualified injector & Learn PDO Threads Insertion Techniques with the best results and minimize risks• Spanning IPL, Micro-Needling w/RF, Fractional CO2, 1060nm Diode, LP Nd:YAG 1064nm, and Q-Switched Lasers2 Part Format - Recording & Hands-On Preceptorship Certification ProgramPart 1: 7 hour recording of an Expert-led Aesthetics Lecture & Live Demonstrations emailed to you.Live Recording: Prior to August 9, 2025, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a live recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The live recording specifically covers:Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin TypesLaser Physics and SafetyIntroduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)IPL Live Patient Demonstrations1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:Body ContouringRF Micro-Needling for Skin TighteningRF Live Patient DemonstrationsCO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic VaginitisFractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing DemonstrationsIntroduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)Live Patient DemonstrationsMicrodermabrasionExfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion TechniquesLive Patient DemonstrationsInjectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal FillersLive Patient DemonstrationsIntroduction to Threads & Insertion TechniquesRecommendation: watch the live recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship.Part 2: Hands-On Preceptorship: On August 9, 2025 there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the live recording.Attendees are able to bring their own models. Excellent opportunity to see how an aesthetic practice is set up.The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting www.certifiedcme.com Tuition is just $1049. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888.CME(263).1113 or go to www.CertifiedCME.com Tuition includes:✓ Recorded Didactic Session✓ Recorded Live Demonstrations✓ Certificate of Attendance✓ Certification in Aesthetics✓ Hands-On Preceptorship✓ Neurotoxins & Threads*✓ 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™Register today for August 9, 2025 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!Limited to 6 attendees.Tired of reimbursement cuts?Tired of getting billing denials?Tired of working longer hours?Tired of insurance companies dictating your worth?The most successful aesthetic practices are the one's who continually invest in their education & learning experiences.Location:Misuk Kim MD Wellness Center4308 Evergreen Ln., Unit FAnnandale, VA 22003Recommended Stay:Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park3111 Fairview Park DrFalls Church, VA 22042Phone: (703) 849-9400Located 5.7 miles from office

Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Workshop

