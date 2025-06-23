Certified CME, LLC announces a new format for aesthetic medicine training
GET CERTIFIED IN AESTHETICS; CME APPROVED AESTHETIC MEDICINE TRAINING COURSE The Most Comprehensive Aesthetic Laser & Injectable Training Program There IsWASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified CME, LLC has developed the perfect format to enhance the education for doctors, nurses and physician assistants in the field of Aesthetic Medicine.
• Enhance Your Skills with 6 Lasers & Energy-Based Devices…GO TO WWW.CERTIFIEDCME.COM FOR AGENDA
• Become a qualified injector & Learn PDO Threads Insertion Techniques with the best results and minimize risks
• Spanning IPL, Micro-Needling w/RF, Fractional CO2, 1060nm Diode, LP Nd:YAG 1064nm, and Q-Switched Lasers
2 Part Format - Recording & Hands-On Preceptorship Certification Program
Part 1: 7 hour recording of an Expert-led Aesthetics Lecture & Live Demonstrations emailed to you.
Live Recording: Prior to August 9, 2025, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a live recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The live recording specifically covers:
Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin Types
Laser Physics and Safety
Introduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)
IPL Live Patient Demonstrations
1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:
Body Contouring
RF Micro-Needling for Skin Tightening
RF Live Patient Demonstrations
CO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,
Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic Vaginitis
Fractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing Demonstrations
Introduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)
Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser
(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)
Live Patient Demonstrations
Microdermabrasion
Exfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion Techniques
Live Patient Demonstrations
Injectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal Fillers
Live Patient Demonstrations
Introduction to Threads & Insertion Techniques
Recommendation: watch the live recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship.
Part 2: Hands-On Preceptorship: On August 9, 2025 there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the live recording.
Attendees are able to bring their own models. Excellent opportunity to see how an aesthetic practice is set up.
The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting www.certifiedcme.com.
Tuition is just $1049. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888.CME(263).1113 or go to www.CertifiedCME.com.
Tuition includes:
✓ Recorded Didactic Session
✓ Recorded Live Demonstrations
✓ Certificate of Attendance
✓ Certification in Aesthetics
✓ Hands-On Preceptorship
✓ Neurotoxins & Threads*
✓ 15.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™
Register today for August 9, 2025 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!
Limited to 6 attendees.
The most successful aesthetic practices are the one's who continually invest in their education & learning experiences.
Location:
Misuk Kim MD Wellness Center
4308 Evergreen Ln., Unit F
Annandale, VA 22003
Recommended Stay:
Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park
3111 Fairview Park Dr
Falls Church, VA 22042
Phone: (703) 849-9400
Located 5.7 miles from office
Gail Krivan, M.D.
Certified CME, LLC
+1 888-263-1113
info@certifiedcme.com
Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Workshop
