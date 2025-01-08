Announcing a new format for Certified CME, LLC , designed to enhance learning experiences while saving time and money

Certified CME Aesthetic Training in action

GET CERTIFIED IN AESTHETICS!

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here’s how the new format works:Live Recording: Prior to February 1, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a live recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The live recording specifically covers:Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin TypesLaser Physics and SafetyIntroduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)IPL Live Patient Demonstrations1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:Body ContouringRF Micro-Needling for Skin TighteningRF Live Patient DemonstrationsCO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic VaginitisFractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing DemonstrationsIntroduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)Live Patient DemonstrationsMicrodermabrasionExfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion TechniquesLive Patient DemonstrationsInjectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal FillersLive Patient DemonstrationsIntroduction to Threads & Insertion TechniquesRecommendation: watch the live recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship . Attendees are able tobring their own models. Excellent opportunity to see how an aesthetic practice is set up.Hands-On Preceptorship: On February 1, there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the live recording.The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting www.certifiedcme.com Tuition is just $995. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888.CME(263).1113 or go to www.CertifiedCME.com Register today for February 1, 2025 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!Location:Beauty Med Spa1000 Newbury RdSuite 265Thousand Oaks, CA 91320*Located 45 miles from LAX or Bob Hope Burbank airports*Recommended StayJust a 4 minute drive from officeHampton Inn & Suites Thousand Oaks, CA510 N Ventu Park RdThousand Oaks, 995 1320Phone: (805) 375-0376Gail Krivan, M.D.Certified CME, LLC+1 888-263-1113info@certifiedcme.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagram

Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Training

