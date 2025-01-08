Announcing a new format for Certified CME, LLC , designed to enhance learning experiences while saving time and money
GET CERTIFIED IN AESTHETICS!THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s how the new format works:
Live Recording: Prior to February 1, Certified CME, LLC will email a link to a live recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The live recording specifically covers:
Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin Types
Laser Physics and Safety
Introduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)
IPL Live Patient Demonstrations
1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:
Body Contouring
RF Micro-Needling for Skin Tightening
RF Live Patient Demonstrations
CO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,
Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic Vaginitis
Fractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing Demonstrations
Introduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)
Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser
(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)
Live Patient Demonstrations
Microdermabrasion
Exfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion Techniques
Live Patient Demonstrations
Injectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal Fillers
Live Patient Demonstrations
Introduction to Threads & Insertion Techniques
Recommendation: watch the live recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship. Attendees are able to
bring their own models. Excellent opportunity to see how an aesthetic practice is set up.
Hands-On Preceptorship: On February 1, there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the live recording.
The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting www.certifiedcme.com.
Tuition is just $995. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888.CME(263).1113 or go to www.CertifiedCME.com.
Register today for February 1, 2025 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!
Location:
Beauty Med Spa
1000 Newbury Rd
Suite 265
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
*Located 45 miles from LAX or Bob Hope Burbank airports*
Recommended Stay
Just a 4 minute drive from office
Hampton Inn & Suites Thousand Oaks, CA
510 N Ventu Park Rd
Thousand Oaks, 995 1320
Phone: (805) 375-0376
Gail Krivan, M.D.
Certified CME, LLC
+1 888-263-1113
info@certifiedcme.com
Visit us on social media:
Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Training
