Ready for Anything: Emergency Preparedness in College Residence Halls

Living in a college residence hall brings a unique set of challenges and responsibilities, especially when it comes to emergency preparedness. From fire alarms to severe weather, having a plan in place can make all the difference. The following article includes ways to stay prepared while enjoying your time in college.

Know the Exits

Familiarize yourself with all the emergency exits in your residence hall. Take a walk around your building and note the locations of stairwells and emergency exits. In an emergency, you need to know the quickest and safest way out.

Emergency Contacts

Make sure your phone is updated with important emergency contacts, such as campus security, local police, fire department, and a few nearby friends or family members if possible. Save these numbers as favorites and label them with easy-to-recognize names for quick access.

Create a Go-Bag

Prepare an emergency go-bag and keep it in an easily accessible spot. Include essentials such as:

A phone charger and a power bank Pro tip: Many modern hand-crank weather radios are now available for under $40. These compact devices often come with built-in solar panels, can run on backup batteries, and serve multiple functions as a flashlight and power bank for your cell phone. Stay Informed

Sign up for your campus alert system and follow local news sources. Many universities offer text or email alerts that provide real-time updates on emergencies and safety information. Take time to familiarize yourself with your campus’s emergency management website. If you’re attending school in Oregon, register with ORAlert.gov using your residence hall’s zip code. Additionally, ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your phone, no matter where you're studying. Buddy System

Create a buddy system with your roommates or neighbors. Plan to check in on each other during emergencies to make sure everyone is safe and accounted for. If someone has special needs, include specific accommodations to ensure their safety. Participate in Drills

Take all fire drills and emergency exercises seriously. These drills are designed to prepare you for real emergencies. Treat each drill as the real deal to build muscle memory and reduce panic during an actual event. Know the Risks

Be aware of the specific risks in your area. Are you in a region susceptible to earthquakes, tornadoes, or severe winter weather? Customize your emergency plan to address these hazards. For instance, if you're in an earthquake-prone area, make sure you know how to "Drop, Cover, and Hold On." Fire Safety

Learn the basics of fire safety. Never use candles in your dorm, avoid overloading electrical outlets, and know where the nearest fire extinguisher is and how to use it. Have a plan for how to quickly exit the building in case of fire. Mental Preparedness

Remaining calm is essential during any emergency. Practice deep breathing exercises and other stress-relief techniques to help you stay focused and make clear decisions when under pressure. After the Emergency

After an emergency, connect with your campus's designated recovery resources. Many universities offer support systems to help students recover, such as counseling services, temporary housing, and academic accommodations. Make sure to familiarize yourself with these resources ahead of time.

