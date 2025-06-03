Public invited to free, informational Elder Abuse Awareness Day events in Klamath and Lake Counties

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is partnering with community centers and organizations in Klamath and Lake counties to co-host two fun, informational resource fairs that are tailored for older adults. The two free events are open to everyone. They will feature speakers, activities, giveaways, information and resource booths, as well as a free lunch.

Along with the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD), including the APD Adult Protective Services Unit, the events are being hosted by the Klamath & Lake Counties Council on Aging, the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, The Center (formerly Lake County Senior Center) and other partner agencies. Information provided will include tips on how to avoid the latest scams in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in June.

Here is more information on how to attend:

Klamath Falls Elder Abuse Awareness Event and Resource Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Where: Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, 2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls, Oregon, 97603

Lakeview Elder Abuse Awareness Event and Resource Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Where: The Center (formerly Lake County Senior Center), 11 N. G St., Lakeview, Oregon 97630

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at both events. For general questions as well as questions about accessibility, or to request an accommodation, contact Josh Woodson at (541) 273-3044 or send an email to Joshua.N.Woodson@odhs.oregon.gov.