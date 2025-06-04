Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission meets June 17-18 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Oregon — The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene June 17 and 18 in Independence, Oregon to discuss rulemaking, small land purchases and legislative updates.

On June 17, commissioners will take a water trail boat tour and then conduct a work session on the Salmonberry Trail and Central Business Services from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Independence Event Center, 555 South Main Street.

On June 18, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. at Independence Event Center, 555 South Main Street to discuss real estate and legal issues. Executive sessions are closed to the public. A business meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Anyone may attend or listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to listen will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The business meeting includes time for informal public comment related to any items not on the agenda. Registration is required to speak at the meeting if attending online, and is available online at https://bit.ly/registerjuncommission. The deadline to register to speak at the meeting virtually is 5 p.m., June 16. No advance registration is required to speak in person at the meeting. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes. Please submit written public comments by 5 p.m. June 16 to OPRCpubliccomment@oprd.oregon.gov.

The full agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the commission web page. Notable requests:

Request to adopt a proposed rule change (OAR 736-024-0015) to prohibit driving on the ocean shore in Manzanita as requested by the Manzanita City Council due to safety concerns.

Request to adopt a proposed rule update (OAR 736-015-0030) to expand the 25% out-of-state surcharge to parking permit fees for visitors who do not live in Oregon, which would increase daily parking permit fees by $2 for out-of-state visitors.

Request to open rulemaking contingent on the passage of Senate Bill 838B, which would provide OPRD a limited exemption from the state’s Public Contracting Code— to better serve park visitors and support local businesses based on the agency’s 24/7 operations schedule. The exemption does not apply to surplus property, information technology, photogrammetric mapping or telecommunications.

Request to purchase a 37-acre parcel of property next to Silver Falls State Park for $960,000. The land could provide needed staff housing, emergency response access and is located near the future Visitor Center near North Falls, which would provide easy access for staff.

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Denise Warburton, commission assistant, at least three days in advance: denise.warburton@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-779-9729.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state.