6/2/25: Razor Clam Harvesting Opens on the Central Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening. Marine biotoxin levels of domoic acid have fallen below alert levels in razor clams on the central coast.

Razor clam harvesting has opened from Cascade Head to Cape Blanco. Razor clam harvesting remains closed from Cape Blanco to the California border.

Harvesting of mussels is open along the entire Oregon Coast.

Harvesting of bay clams and crab is open along the entire Oregon coast.

Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for shellfish toxins weekly, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture's (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Shellfish Desk at (503) 986-4726, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian una nueva apertura de mariscos. Los niveles de biotoxina marina de ácido domoico han caído por debajo de los niveles de alerta en las navajas de la costa central.

Se ha abierto la recolección de navajas desde Cascade Head hasta Cabo Blanco. La recolección de navajas desde Cabo Blanco hasta la frontera con California.

La recolección de mejillones está abierta a lo largo de toda la costa de Oregón.

La recolección de almejas y cangrejos está abierta a lo largo de toda la costa de Oregón.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón continuará realizando pruebas de toxinas de mariscos semanalmente, según lo permitan las mareas y el clima. La reapertura de un área cerrada a biotoxinas requiere dos pruebas consecutivas con resultados por debajo del límite de cierre. Comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón para conocer los requisitos, permisos, reglas y límites de las licencias recreativas.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de seguridad de biotoxinas de mariscos del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) al (800) 448-2474, al mostrador de seguridad alimentaria de mariscos al (503) 986-4726 o visite la página web sobre cierres de biotoxinas de mariscos recreativos de la ODA.