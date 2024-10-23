U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. John Curtis for U.S. Senate in Utah

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. John Curtis to represent Utah in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to announce our endorsement of Congressman John Curtis for United States Senate,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “While representing Utah’s 3rd congressional district, Congressman Curtis has consistently supported commonsense policies that cut red tape on critical infrastructure projects, reduce burdensome regulations, and expand export opportunities for Utah businesses. Congressman Curtis is a leader who works effectively across the aisle to deliver results for Utah families, and we look forward to working with him in the United States Senate.”

“I’m so pleased to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Rep. Curtis. "Utah's economy thrives on the strength of its entrepreneurs, small businesses, and innovative industries, and I have always fought to ensure they have the resources they need to grow and succeed. From reducing burdensome regulations to promoting pro-business policies, my commitment to economic growth is unwavering. I look forward to continuing this work in the U.S. Senate and advocating for Utah's job creators.”

“We need more elected officials in Washington who understand the issues facing small businesses and support policies that allow them to grow, invest, and create jobs in the community,” said Natalie Kaddas, President/CEO of Kaddas Enterprises. “Congressman John Curtis previously was a small business owner and has a long and impressive track record of advocating for Utah’s small businesses and working across the aisle to deliver results for Utahns. He’ll be an excellent United States Senator, and I’m proud to support his candidacy.”

