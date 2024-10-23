U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mike Carey for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Mike Carey to represent Ohio’s Fifteenth Congressional District at an event in Grove City, Ohio on Monday, October 21st. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

The event took place at American Nitrile, a manufacturer of medical, non-medical and industrial nitrile gloves.

“We are proud to announce the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement to again see Congressman Mike Carey represent the 15th District of Ohio in the 119th Congress,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Carey has demonstrated through his work on the House Ways and Means Committee his commitment to lowering taxes and lessening the burdens on American businesses and families. We look forward to that commitment going into the next legislative session.”

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Carey . “Ohio’s 15th Congressional District is attracting incredible companies like American Nitrile at a rapid pace, and I look forward to continue working with the Chamber to ensure these investments not only continue, but make our region the best place to work, live, and raise a family.”

