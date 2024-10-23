U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Scott Fitzgerald for Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Scott Fitzgerald to represent Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is proud to announce our endorsement of Representative Fitzgerald," said Rodney Davis, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs. "Representative Fitzgerald is a champion for Wisconsin small businesses and has supported pro-growth policies to cut taxes and burdensome regulations. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

"I am honored to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Businesses across Wisconsin, both large and small, have encountered tough times lately, and I am devoted to helping these businesses and their workers succeed,” said Congressman Fitzgerald. “It is the American entrepreneurial spirit, not heavy-handed regulation from Washington, that will drive our economy forward and I am proud of my work in the House of Representatives to advocate for free markets, limited government, and economic prosperity for all."

##