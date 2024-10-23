U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ryan Zinke for Montana’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Ryan Zinke to represent Montana’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“As someone who served with Rep. Zinke in Congress, I have witnessed firsthand his love of Montana and his commitment to fighting for rural communities throughout the West,” explained former Rep. Rodney Davis, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As a fifth generation Montanan and a former naval officer with a distinguished record of service to his country, Rep. Ryan Zinke is uniquely positioned to champion the interests of Montana, and the U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse him for re-election.”

“I’m proud to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Zinke. “The Chamber has been an indispensable partner in my efforts to fight burdensome regulations and ensure that Montanans can run their businesses without government interference. I look forward to continuing our partnership and doing what is necessary to allow Montana’s small businesses to grow and thrive.”

