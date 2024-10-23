U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Troy Downing for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Troy Downing to represent Montana’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Troy has a proven track record of leadership, working every day to deliver results for the constituents and local businesses of Montana,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Rodney Davis. “As a business owner, he gets it, and I am confident he will be a champion and strong voice for pro-growth policies reflective of Montana. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Troy Downing in his election, and we look forward to working closely with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the United States Chamber of Commerce,” said Troy Downing. “I will continue to fight for our people and our small businesses, which are the backbone of our community. Working alongside the local, state and national Chambers of Commerce, I will continue to support policies that create a pro-business and pro-jobs environment for Montana.”

##