U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Chuck Fleischmann for Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Chuck Fleishman to represent Tennessee’s Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Chuck Fleischmann has been a champion in Congress, representing his constituents in Tennessee’s Third Congressional District by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as cutting bureaucratic red tape that hinders economic growth and pursuing bipartisan domestic energy solutions," said Brince Manning, Senior Manager with the U.S. Chamber's Southeast Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Fleischmann in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have taken very seriously the need for a robust business climate in Tennessee’s Third District. I believe Congress should help promote a strong pro-growth economy instead of hindering businesses with unnecessary regulatory burdens,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “I am honored to receive the endorsement from the U.S. Chamber and look forward to continuing to work together in the 119th Congress to address current challenges and set our economic future on a prosperous path.”

##