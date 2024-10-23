Successful or not, hunters and anglers must stop at check stations

Common violations to avoid

Year after year, Fish and Game staff working check stations see repeated mistakes, which may result in a reminder, a written warning, or possibly even a citation. Hunters can avoid that situation by brushing up on these common violations:

Failure to properly validate your tag

Make sure the notches for the correct day and month are fully removed from your tag immediately after you harvest the animal. Again, completely notch the tag. A slice through the day and date won't cut it.

If the animal is intact, the tag can be placed on the antlers. But if it's already been quartered, the tag must be attached to the largest portion of the meat (along with evidence of sex) until it is processed and reaches the place of final storage or consumption.

Now take note, hunters: If you’re in a CWD Management Zone, there are rules for whole carcasses, so the tag would need to be placed on the largest portion of the meat.

Failure to have a proxy statement

One is issued with your tag, and if you’re transporting game for someone else, you must have a proxy statement. Proxy statements are also available on page 101 in the 2024 Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet, along with other important rules.

Maintain proof of species

In seasons restricted to mule deer or white-tailed deer only, proof of species must remain naturally attached, as demonstrated in this informational video. If you remove the head, you must leave the fully-haired tail attached.

Failure to keep evidence of sex

Even in either-sex hunts, the head or other evidence of sex needs to be naturally attached to the carcass until you get it home. In hunts with antler-point restrictions, the antlers must accompany the carcass. For more information about preserving evidence of sex see page 101 of the 2024 Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.