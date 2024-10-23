Gov. Henry McMaster Signs Bill Establishing South Carolina-Ireland Trade Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette today were joined by Ireland's Consul General Frank Groome, members of the General Assembly, and other state leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of S. 621, the South Carolina-Ireland Trade Commission Act. The 15-member commission will work to advance bilateral trade and investment between South Carolina and Ireland.

"The creation of the South Carolina-Ireland Trade Commission opens new opportunities to strengthen South Carolina's economy by building lasting relationships with a global partner," said Governor Henry McMaster. "The commission will help us attract new investment and create jobs, providing our people with new opportunities and ensuring we remain competitive on the international stage."

The commission's stated purpose includes initiating joint action on policy issues of mutual interest, encouraging economic support, promoting business and academic exchanges, encouraging mutual investment in infrastructure, and addressing other issues as determined by the commission.

"A significant number of South Carolinians claim Irish ancestry. There is tremendous potential to build on our diaspora links to create investment and educational opportunities that benefit both Ireland and South Carolina," said Ireland's Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Sean Flemming. "The establishment of the new South Carolina-Ireland Trade Commission is a sign of the desire to deepen those links. The Irish Government is very supportive of the new South Carolina-Ireland Trade Commission, and I look forward to working with its members to explore trade opportunities and academic exchanges between our young people.’’

The commission will consist of seven members appointed by the Governor, four members appointed by the Speaker of the House, and four members appointed by the President of the Senate.

“Ireland-South Carolina relations are very strong and the establishment of this commission is going to make them even stronger. The U.S. is one of our most important trade partners, and the success of this relationship is already evident in South Carolina,” said Consul General Frank Groome. “It is clear that South Carolina is a global state with an impressive history of foreign direct investment, and we look forward to working together and building on the success of today.”

Irish companies employ more than 5,900 South Carolinians. Since 2010, Irish companies have announced the creation of more than 1,433 new jobs and $239 million in capital investment.

“The establishment of this commission is an opportunity for more trade, foreign direct investment, and commerce opportunities with a fantastic, hospitable, growing, ambitious nation like Ireland,” said Senator Reichenbach. “This is the birth of something that is going to be good for South Carolina”