MPD Searching for Northeast Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspect involved in a robbery in Northeast.

On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for a reported robbery. The victim stated that the suspect approached him and demanded his property. The victim refused. The suspect then brandished a weapon, took the victims property then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24164347

###