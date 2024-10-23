MPD Seeking a Suspect in School Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary of a school in Southeast.

On Friday, September 27, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspect entered a school in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The suspect stole property from a classroom and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/omLgEJ_xDoY

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24149671

