Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,253 in the last 365 days.

New Awards from the UDAF LeRay McAllister Working Farm and Ranch Fund Protect Over 5,500 Acres of Utah’s Agricultural Land

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is excited to announce the latest round of awards from the LeRay McAllister Working Farm and Ranch Fund, which will protect more than 5,500 acres of Utah’s working farmland and ranches in perpetuity. These new agricultural conservation easements ensure these lands will remain dedicated to farming and ranching for generations to come.

The LeRay McAllister Working Farm and Ranch Fund is designed to help agricultural landowners protect their land from development through conservation easements. These easements limit non-agricultural uses of the land while allowing owners to continue farming or ranching. The six newly awarded projects, awarded through a competitive application process, span across Morgan, Box Elder, Cache, Wasatch, and Utah Counties, preserving a diverse array of agricultural landscapes—from livestock grazing to high-quality crop production while conserving vital wildlife habitats and other important resources.

“The LeRay McAllister Fund is vital to preserving Utah’s agricultural legacy,” said UDAF Commissioner Craig Buttars. “By supporting these conservation easements, we are helping farmers and ranchers secure their livelihoods while also ensuring that future generations can benefit from locally grown food and a robust agricultural economy. We are proud to stand with these landowners and support their commitment to responsible land stewardship.”

The LeRay McAllister Fund was created to safeguard Utah’s agricultural landscapes and economy. Through partnerships with landowners, federal agencies, land trust organizations, and local stakeholders, the fund provides the financial resources needed to secure easements that protect agricultural lands from development. These latest awards underscore the ongoing success of the program in preserving Utah’s agricultural resources and ensuring a sustainable future for the state’s farming and ranching communities.

Awarded Projects:

Farm/Ranch

County

Acres

Awarded

Partner Entity

Elkhorn Ranch Phase 2

Cache

115

$250,000

Bear River Land Conservancy

Cascade Farm

Utah

20

$350,000

Utah Agricultural Land Trust

Christian Michell Family Farm

Wasatch

37.83

$200,000

Utah Open Lands

Sulphur Springs Ranch

Morgan

4,856

$500,000

Summit Land Conservancy

North 40 LLC

Box Elder

698

$241,600

UDAF

Horton

Utah

25

$183,900

The Nature Conservancy

For more information about the LeRay McAllister Working Farm and Ranch Fund and the newly awarded easement grants, visit https://ag.utah.gov/leray-mcallister-working-farm-and-ranch-fund/ or contact Land Conservation Program Manager Jeremy Christensen at [email protected].

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Awards from the UDAF LeRay McAllister Working Farm and Ranch Fund Protect Over 5,500 Acres of Utah’s Agricultural Land

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more