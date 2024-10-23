ADVA Announces New Interim Commissioner

The State Board of Veterans Affairs has appointed Brigadier General Jeffrey L. “Fig” Newton (Retired) as Interim Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA).

Interim Commissioner Newton previously served as the Assistant Commissioner for Operations and Chief of Staff for the ADVA, with the primary mission of assisting the nearly 400,000 Alabama Veterans, families, and survivors to receive from the state and federal government all benefits to which they may be entitled to under current laws.

“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs provides the highest quality of care and services to those who have served our country, and we will continue to build on that mission and vision,” Interim Commissioner Newton said. “We will recommit ourselves to the idea of teamwork throughout state government in an effort to keep the legacies of Alabama’s Veterans at the forefronts of our minds. I look forward to continue working with Governor Kay Ivey to, as she said, make Alabama an even better place for Veterans to call home.”

Interim Commissioner Newton was selected by the State Board of Veterans Affairs as Interim Commissioner during the October 10 board meeting. He has exercised effective leadership in his role as Chief of Staff, inspiring collaboration between agencies, encouraging open communication, and embracing the spirit of cooperation.

“The spirit of cooperation thrives where trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision of teamwork unites state agencies through a collective drive toward success and making Alabama a great state for Veterans,” Interim Commissioner Newton said.

Prior to joining the ADVA in February 2021, Interim Commissioner Newton was the Director of the Joint Staff of the Alabama National Guard responsible for joint military operations relating to State and National emergencies. His 41-year military career with the United States Air Force and the Alabama Air National Guard included numerous overseas deployments with the 117th Air Refueling Wing located in Birmingham, supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Operation Noble Eagle.

His major military awards include the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Air Force and Army Commendation Medals, and the Alabama Distinguished Service Medal. In November 2021, he was inducted into the United States Air Force’s Enlisted Heritage Hall – Wall of Achievers. He is a graduate of Samford University and Auburn University.