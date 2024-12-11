ADVA Invites Community to Participate in Family Wreath Day at State Veterans Cemetery
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is inviting members of the community to participate in Family Wreath Day at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort.
On Saturday, December 14, the public is invited to join ADVA staff and local scout troops at 10 a.m. to place an American flag and wreath at each grave site.
Family Wreath Day has been held annually since the cemetery opened in 2012 as a way to remember, honor, and teach the value of freedom.
